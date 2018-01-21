Paris Hilton Praises Kim Kardashian’s Daughter Chicago’s Name: ‘So Cool to Be Named After a City!’

Someone’s already a big fan of Chicago West! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s newborn daughter earned herself a unique moniker this week, which left many people divided.

One person who was a big fan – Paris Hilton! The DJ and TV personality took to Twitter to share her well-wishes to the celebrity family.

“Congratulations @KimKardashian on your new baby girl! Love the name Chicago! So cool to be named after a city! Loves it,” Hilton, 36, tweeted.

The two stars are longtime friends. Kardashian was Hilton’s assistant back in the day, and though they had a slight falling out years ago, they have since made up and have been spotted together several times recently.

Hilton has also had a life-changing start to 2018. Her actor beau, Chris Zylka, proposed just after the New Year. She recently told TMZ that Kardashian would “of course” be invited to her nuptials.

Kardashian, 37, announced her newborn daughter’s name earlier this week to mixed reactions. For more from Chicago West, watch the clip below!

