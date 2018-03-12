Paris Hilton Says She's 'Never Felt Happier' While Gushing Over Chris Zylka at iHeartRadio Awards (Exclusive)

Paris Hilton can't stop smiling -- and we don't blame her!

ET caught up with the newly engaged, 37-year-old socialite at the iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, where she couldn't help herself from gushing over her fiancé, Chris Zylka.

Chic in a sheer, bright red Charbel Zoe Couture dress with matching stilettos, Hilton told ET's Keltie Knight that she's "never felt happier" in her life.

"I feel like I'm glowing and just feel... I don't know, just like a woman," she shared. "Just like an adult. Like, I don't know. I feel like my life is finally just starting."

Recalling the exact moment Zylka got down on one knee while the two were vacationing in Aspen, Colorado, earlier this year, Hilton referred to it as "one of the most exciting days" of her life.

"We were literally in Aspen, skiing on the mountains," she remembered. "So, it was just a huge surprise and so romantic."

ET also spoke with Zylka, who sweetly described Hilton as "one of the most intellectual women" he's ever met. He said the $2 million sparkler he gave Hilton was actually inspired by his mother's engagement ring.

"I know [Paris is] very family oriented and old fashioned, so we just designed a pear-shaped ring that was good enough for Paris Hilton," he explained.

Zylka also admitted that he was a bit nervous asking Hilton's father, Richard, for his blessing in person.

"I did it the traditional way," he revealed. "I was nervous. I think he kind of expected it. So, it wasn't too bad."

Hear more on how the lovebirds are gearing up for their wedding in the video below!

