Paris Hilton’s Fiancé Chris Zylka Calls Her 'One of the Most Intellectual Women I’ve Ever Met’ (Exclusive)

Paris Hilton and her fiancé, Chris Zylka, couldn’t get enough of one another on Sunday at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The couple packed on the PDA on the red carpet and didn’t stop when they spoke with ET’s Keltie Knight.

“I just have never felt happier in my life and I feel like I’m glowing and just feel, I don’t know, just like a woman, just like an adult. I feel like my life is finally just starting,” Paris, who rocked a heart-covered Charbel Zoe Couture dress at the event, dished to ET before turning to her future husband to share a sweet “I love you.”

Zylka is equally smitten with his future bride, gushing, “I think she’s one of the most intellectual women I’ve ever met, just taking advice from her in every aspect. I think the better question is what don’t you like and there’s nothing.”

The 32-year-old actor popped the question over the holidays on a family ski trip in Aspen, a moment that Paris calls, “One of the most exciting days of my life.”

For the special day, Zylka knew he had to pick the right ring.

“It was inspired by her mother’s engagement ring,” he revealed of the $2 million sparkler. “I know she’s very family oriented and old fashioned, so we just designed a pear-shaped ring that was good enough for Paris Hilton.”

Prior to the proposal, Zylka went old school and asked Paris’ dad, Richard Hilton, for his permission to marry his daughter in person.

“I think the most nervous time for me was asking her father for her hand in marriage,” he admitted. “I did it the traditional way. I was nervous. I think he kind of expected it, so it wasn’t too bad.”

The couple is looking to get married this year, but has a big famous family to consider. Paris noted that the event will not be “too far” away so that everyone she loves can be there.

“First we have the engagement party, the bridal party, and then the wedding. We’re still picking a date that’s perfect for everyone in the family,” Paris, 37, explained. “My brother is getting married in June so we’re gonna separate a few more months after that.”

