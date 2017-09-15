Paris Jackson Does Topless Yoga in the Desert: ‘If Only Every Morning Could Be Like This’
Paris Jackson is a free spirit.
Michael Jackson's daughter spent her Thursday taking in the beauty of Joshua Tree, California, and doing some topless yoga.
"If only every morning could be like this 🏜," the 19-year-old rising star wrote on Instagram alongside a pic of herself in a tent. "Recalibration," Jackson captioned another snap where she's visibly topless.
The Star actress also shared some censored topless pics on her Instagram stories.
Jackson was accompanied by her friend, Talia Rose, and snapped a topless pic of her also doing yoga.
Jackson has previously defended her topless Instagram posts, saying, "Being naked is part of what makes us human."
