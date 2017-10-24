Paris Jackson Lends a Hand to Hurricane Relief Efforts in Puerto Rico -- See the Pics
Paris Jackson is lending a hand to those in need.
The late Michael Jackson's 19-year-old daughter chartered a plane to Puerto Rico on Friday to fly supplies to Aguadilla, on the west side of the island, which is getting less attention and resources and is largely cut off from San Juan due to downed bridges and other road infrastructure issues.
During her day trip, Jackson took supplies to a school in Aguadilla that doesn't have running water or electricity, aside from some power from a few generators.
The rising star supplied a generator for the school, along with a backpack, personal water purifier and solar light for each kid.
The aspiring model also took to Instagram to share a few words on her experience in Puerto Rico.
"I made friends today. Feels good to be wit beings of light on dat mutual frequency. What incredible little bundles of joy," Jackson wrote.
Jackson is among the many celebs who have stepped up and raised money or volunteered their time to help those affected by the recent storm.
Scarlett Johansson has organized a star-studded reading on Nov. 6 of Thornton Wilder's Our Town to benefit relief for Puerto Rico, and Jennifer Aniston donated $1 million to the American Red Cross and Ricky Martin Foundation for hurricane relief efforts.
