Paris Jackson Lends a Hand to Hurricane Relief Efforts in Puerto Rico -- See the Pics

Paris Jackson is lending a hand to those in need.

The late Michael Jackson's 19-year-old daughter chartered a plane to Puerto Rico on Friday to fly supplies to Aguadilla, on the west side of the island, which is getting less attention and resources and is largely cut off from San Juan due to downed bridges and other road infrastructure issues.

During her day trip, Jackson took supplies to a school in Aguadilla that doesn't have running water or electricity, aside from some power from a few generators.