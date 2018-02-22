Paris Jackson, Millie Bobby Brown and Lulu Tenney Star in Calvin Klein Jeans Campaign

Paris Jackson has nabbed a new gig!

The budding model stars in Calvin Klein's new jeans campaign alongside none other than Stranger Things star -- and her friend -- Millie Bobby Brown and model Lulu Tenney.

The trio could not have looked more stylish sporting the brand's denim and underwear, as they frolic around an old barn, laughing and chatting in a video before their photo shoot began. The girls adorably show off their best runway walks as they strut through the barn's second level, before Tenney is seen showering Brown with flower petals.

"So excited to be shot alongside my Calvin Klein family for the new CALVIN KLEIN JEANS global campaign," Jackson wrote on Instagram. "Thank you @calvinklein @rafsimons @willyvanderperre - love being with my sisters @milliebobbybrown and @iamlulu_nyc.

Check out the campaign photos below:

Jackson's always loved the camera. The 19-year-old model recently shared a cute home video of herself and her brother, Prince Jackson, goofing off as kids in honor of his 21st birthday. Watch below.

