Paris Jackson Opens Up About Her #MCM and Which Celeb She Was Nervous to Meet

Paris Jackson’s been in the public eye her entire life, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t get starstruck!

The 19-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson is making her major motion picture acting debut in the upcoming film Gringo, alongside Charlize Theron and David Oyelowo, and sat down with Cosmopolitan to dish on everything from her celebrity #MCM to her favorite Twitter account to follow.

Despite her jet-setting childhood, Jackson admitted that her happy place is, “in the middle of nowhere, cooking baked beans over an open fire.” She’s clearly the outdoorsy type, adding that she thinks one thing everyone in their 20s should do is “go backpacking. It’s a cool way to give yourself space for self-creation.”

The actress and model also confessed that she’s got a weakness for “kind eyes,” and sees her best trait as her “intuition” and her worst as “the stereotypical Aries cons -- feisty, impulsive, stubborn.”

While usually guarded about her personal life, Jackson has started sharing more with fans and followers on social media in recent years, and admitted that her favorite account to follow is NASA’s official page. As for her #MCM and #WCWs, the young starlet confessed to crushing on actor Michael Cera -- “If you’ve seen any of his films, then you’d know why I think he’s so great… He’s adorable” -- and Australian singer-songwriter Tash Sultana.

Jackson even admitted to getting starstruck, sharing that the last time she was nervous was “meeting Paul McCartney.”

Jackson, who turns 20 in April, clearly has big goals for the future, even beyond her own career in entertainment. She said that, by this time next year, she hopes to have “joined more movements in the name of [peace] and [love].”

