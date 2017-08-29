Paris Jackson Pays Tribute to Dad Michael With Flashback Photo on What Would be His 59th Birthday
Michael Jackson's daughter, Paris, will never forget the bond she shared with her late father.
Tuesday, Aug. 29, would have been the King of Pop's 59th birthday, and in remembrance of her dad, Paris shared an adorable father-daughter moment on Instagram, along with a heartfelt message.
"Birthday wishes to the love of my life, the one person who showed me what passion truly was, the one that gave me solid morals to live by and how to dream," she wrote. "I will never feel love again the way I did with you. You are always with me and I am always with you."
Paris, 19, added, "Though I am not you, and you are not me, I know with all of my being that we are one -- and our souls will never change in that way. Thank you for the magic, forever and always."
MORE: Macaulay Culkin Gets Matching Tattoos With Goddaughter Paris Jackson
In addition to the flashback photo, Paris also posted an image of herself on the red carpet at Sunday's MTV Video Music Awards, and superimposed her father kissing her on the forehead.
This isn't the first time Paris has paid tribute to the music legend. In June, she got yet another tattoo in her dad's honor.
PHOTOS: Paris Jackson Rocks Sexy, Sheer Dress Over Her Underwear at MTV VMAs
"With every step I take, you lift my foot and guide me forward. Love you 🍏," she captioned a photo which showed the word "Apple Head" tattooed on her left foot. Apple Head was a nickname given to Michael by his children and fans.
Check it out: