Paris Jackson Pranks Taylor Lautner With an Australian Accent -- Watch!
Safe to say, Taylor Lautner has probably never received a call like this before…
Paris Jackson went on Australia's Hamish & Andy radio show this week, where she tried to pull one over on her friend by pretending to be an Australian fan -- who's a bit of a creeper!
"Hey, it's Paris. How you doing, man," the 19-year-old actress started the call. "Actually, I have a friend here, her name is Rachel, she really wants to talk to you."
"Oh my god, Taylor, I don't think you understand, I have so many dreams about you," the 'fan' said. "Do you really turn into a wolf?"
Needless to say, the Twilight star was a bit weirded out, and his reaction to finding out it was all a goof was pretty great. Watch below.
Paris, you trickster! The accent could use a little work… but it’s not terrible!
Meanwhile, Paris and brother Prince Michael Jackson recently appeared on a carpet together!
