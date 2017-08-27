Awards

Paris Jackson Rocks Sexy, Sheer Dress Over Her Underwear at MTV Video Music Awards: See the Look!

By Desiree Murphy‍
Paris Jackson attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Paris Jackson came to slay!

The 19-year-old model attended the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, stepping out in a sexy, chic ensemble.

Jackson wore a sheer tulle Christian Dior dress embroidered with flowers and mythical creatures over a nude bra and briefs by the same designer. She completed the look with strappy gold heels and chain earrings.

Paris Jackson attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Jackson opted for a dramatic beauty look, which consisted of brown and turquoise eyeshadow, light pink lipgloss and her ombre tresses beautifully brushed into loose curls. 

Photo: Getty Images

