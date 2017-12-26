News

Paris Jackson Shares Rare Photo of Her Youngest Brother Blanket on Christmas

By Elisa Osegueda‍
Paris Jackson at 2017 VMAs
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Paris Jackson is in the holiday spirit and shared a rare photo with her two brothers, Prince Jackson, 20, and Blanket Jackson, 15, on Christmas Day.

“Happy Christmas from ours to yours #brahdas,” Paris captioned the photo, which also includes their family friend, Omer Bhatti. It’s unclear when the photo was taken and if all three siblings spent the holidays together.

happy christmas from ours to yours #brahdas

A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackalope (@parisjackson) on

Blanket, who continues to sport long black hair, has rarely been seen in public since his father, Michael Jackson, died in 2009. Meanwhile, his two older siblings have taken to social media over the years to connect with fans.

On Saturday, Prince shared a few silly snaps of himself while traveling through Switzerland.

Just don’t swipe right....

A post shared by Prince Jackson (@princejackson) on

Paris also shared new photos of her travels on Monday, where it appears she’s enjoying a tropical getaway.

feet always dirty in my calvins

A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackalope (@parisjackson) on

For more on the Jackson family, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Paris Jackson Pranks Taylor Lautner With an Australian Accent -- Watch!

Paris Jackson on Self-Love and Giving Back: 'I'd Like to Be a Role Model That Parents Are OK With'

Paris and Prince Jackson Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance Together