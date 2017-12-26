Paris Jackson Shares Rare Photo of Her Youngest Brother Blanket on Christmas

Paris Jackson is in the holiday spirit and shared a rare photo with her two brothers, Prince Jackson, 20, and Blanket Jackson, 15, on Christmas Day.

“Happy Christmas from ours to yours #brahdas,” Paris captioned the photo, which also includes their family friend, Omer Bhatti. It’s unclear when the photo was taken and if all three siblings spent the holidays together.

Blanket, who continues to sport long black hair, has rarely been seen in public since his father, Michael Jackson, died in 2009. Meanwhile, his two older siblings have taken to social media over the years to connect with fans.

On Saturday, Prince shared a few silly snaps of himself while traveling through Switzerland.

Paris also shared new photos of her travels on Monday, where it appears she’s enjoying a tropical getaway.

