Paris Jackson Shows Off Pretty Chest Tattoos in Body-Positive Topless Pic: ‘Comfortable in My Rolls’
Paris Jackson took to Instagram on Monday to share a racy new topless photo.
The 19-year-old model shared the sexy snap, in which she posed wearing nothing but a pair of grey Calvin Klein underwear while sitting on a chair outdoors.
“Comfortable in my rolls. fuck wit me,” she captioned the photo.
While she may have been promoting positive body image by embracing her "rolls," the young beauty looked virtually flawless with her toned torso and pretty ink.
Jackson has previously described her many tattoos as representing “strength” and acknowledging her “dark past.” One of her most recent designs is a striped spoon on her left arm, which she had inked in July with her godfather, actor Macaulay Culkin, who also got a matching spoon.
This isn’t the first time that the daughter of Michael Jackson has stripped down for a social media post. Last month, she shared a snap from a topless yoga session in the desert.
"If only every morning could be like this," she captioned the pic, taken inside a tent at Joshua Tree, California.
