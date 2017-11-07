Paris Jackson Spotted With Mystery Man at Melbourne Cup -- See the Flirty Pics!
Paris Jackson picked some good company!
The 19-year-old model was spotted with a handsome mystery man at the 2017 Melbourne Cup in Australia on Tuesday.
Jackson and her guy were all smiles while walking around the event. Michael Jackson's daughter accessorized her long-sleeved dress with a yellow flower in her hair, and her friend's tie around her neck.
The pair got close while watching the race from the stands, before heading to the Myer marquee, where they were photographed having an intimate conversation by the window.
Jackson and her companion were even spotted holding hands on their way out.
Jackson was previously in a relationship with , whom she dated for almost a year before splitting in February. The most recent guy on her arm, however, was her brother, Prince, as the two made a rare joint public appearance at an event last month.
"You accept my crazy a** for who I am, and love me unconditionally despite how out there I can be sometimes. and you support anything and everything I do solely because you know I'm passionate about it," she later alongside a pic from the event. "You're my ride or die. Thank you for everything, you're such a f**king blessing in my life and I don't know where I'd be if I didn't have you."
