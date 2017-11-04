Paris Jackson Talks About Self-Love and Giving Back: 'I'd Like to Be a Role Model That Parents Are OK With'
Paris Jackson is passionate about giving back to the community.
"My activism and my work, such as missions like [Puerto Rico], are on the top of my list of priorities," the 19-year-old model tells Stellar magazine in a new interview released on Saturday. "Almost everything I do comes back full circle towards this kind of work, including my job."
Jackson recently traveled to Puerto Rico with supplies to help those affected by Hurricane Maria.
"I'd like to be a role model that parents are OK with their kids looking up to,” she explains. "I make it very clear that I am flawed because I think it's important to show others that, sure, I have a highlight reel like everyone else in the industry, but I'm also definitely still a human being with a sloppy behind-the-scenes. And that’s OK."
The late Michael Jackson's daughter also admits that she's been through periods of self-hatred, yet is proud of how far she's come.
"Some days I’m very happy to be myself and embrace every aspect of myself and my body, other days it gets difficult," Jackson shares. "I went through a lot of self-hatred in my younger days, but I’m happy as well as proud of myself to say that I’m growing out of that and growing into love."
Meanwhile, Jackson says she's all about living a simple life. As seen on her Instagram account, she loves to spend time with her friends and enjoys being outdoors.
“I live with my best friends and my dogs. We have four dogs and three cats collectively, and they are my entire life," she says. "When I’m not working or camping, my day usually consists of reading, catching up on shows, spending time with my little ones, or kicking it with my brothers. I don’t lead a very exciting home life. A mellow life is a happy life."
She also maintains a loving relationship with her older brother, Prince. The two recently made a rare appearance at a benefit dinner in Los Angeles.
