Paris Jackson Talks About Self-Love and Giving Back: 'I'd Like to Be a Role Model That Parents Are OK With'

Paris Jackson is passionate about giving back to the community.

"My activism and my work, such as missions like [Puerto Rico], are on the top of my list of priorities," the 19-year-old model tells Stellar magazine in a new interview released on Saturday. "Almost everything I do comes back full circle towards this kind of work, including my job."

Jackson recently traveled to Puerto Rico with supplies to help those affected by Hurricane Maria.

"I'd like to be a role model that parents are OK with their kids looking up to,” she explains. "I make it very clear that I am flawed because I think it's important to show others that, sure, I have a highlight reel like everyone else in the industry, but I'm also definitely still a human being with a sloppy behind-the-scenes. And that’s OK."