Paris Jackson Turns 20: Inside Her Grown-Up Life

Happy birthday, Paris Jackson!

The model turned 20 on Tuesday, and in honor of her special day, ET is taking a trip down memory lane by revisiting some of our recent interviews and articles about the only daughter of the late Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe, and how she has grown up right in front of our eyes.

Now, we're breaking down everything she and her inner circle have shared over the last few months about her acting dreams, being an activist, bonding with her siblings, Prince and Blanket, her dating life and more.

Last May, a source told ET that Paris wanted to focus on her "film and modeling career." Flash forward to present day, and Paris is getting closer and closer to achieving her long-term dreams.

"It's a good way to show my acting capabilities," Paris told ET in 2017, about her guest appearance on Star. And aside from acting -- she also starred opposite David Oyelowo in Gringo, which was released last month -- the fashionista has surely been making a name for herself in the modeling world as well.

One of Paris' latest modeling projects is a Calvin Klein jeans campaign she worked on with Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and fellow model Lulu Tenney. "So excited to be shot alongside my Calvin Klein family for the new CALVIN KLEIN JEANS global campaign," Paris wrote on Instagram in February. "Thank you @calvinklein @rafsimons @willyvanderperre - love being with my sisters @milliebobbybrown and @iamlulu_nyc."

When she's not acting, modeling or walking the red carpet, Paris loves spending time with her siblings. Over the past year, she's shared a few rare photos of her 16-year-old brother, Blanket, and posted pics of the various tattoos she and Prince have gotten in honor of their late father. Last month, she even shared a rare video from their childhood in honor of Prince's 21st birthday.

"My dearest brother. I could fly to the moon and back a thousand times and the distance still wouldn’t amount to how much I adore you," part of Paris' lengthy post read. "I’ve always looked up to you, and to this day you’re still the greatest role model I could ever hope for."

"You’ve always been my best friend in the whole wide universe and I’m so lucky to have you in my life," she continued. "I couldn’t have wished for our friendship to turn out any better ... You’re the most fun, genuine, determined and hilarious person I know. And it makes ma soul happy to know dat I can always count on you, and no matter where we are in the world and in life, my home is with you and the little guy. I love you so much, gooko. I’m so proud of you. Happy birthday."

But as much as she enjoys the spotlight, Paris is all about giving back to the community. "My activism and my work, such as missions like [Puerto Rico], are on the top of my list of priorities," Paris, who had just traveled to Puerto Rico to help those affected by Hurricane Maria, said in an interview with Stellar magazine last November. "Almost everything I do comes back full circle towards this kind of work, including my job."

"I'd like to be a role model that parents are OK with their kids looking up to," she added. "I make it very clear that I am flawed because I think it's important to show others that, sure, I have a highlight reel like everyone else in the industry, but I'm also definitely still a human being with a sloppy behind-the-scenes. And that’s OK."

As for her dating life? Paris has stayed mum on whether she's seeing anyone, but her celebrity circle is certainly growing. She was spotted kissing and slow dancing with Cara Delevingne in West Hollywood, California, late last month, though a source said at the time that the two are "just friends."

Additionally, Paris has been seen hanging out with Gary Oldman's 19-year-old son, Charlie Oldman, according to an eyewitness, who tells ET that they were enjoying an hour-long late lunch at Fred Segal on Monday.

Last night ✨ Photos by Numair A post shared by Charlie Oldman (@charlieoldman) on Mar 2, 2018 at 3:39pm PST

"[Paris] drove Charlie to Fred Segal from her house in the late afternoon. At lunch, Charlie looked like he was head over heels for Paris, but Paris acted like he was just a friend," the eyewitness said. "They definitely seemed like very close friends. After lunch, Charlie got in a separate car and they both drove off separately, but not before hugging each other goodbye."

The birthday girl has also been continuing to spend time with her godfather, Macaulay Culkin. Hear more on their longtime bond in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Paris Jackson and Cara Delevingne Spotted Kissing After West Hollywood Dinner Date

Paris Jackson Wants Fans to Stop Editing Her Skin Color: 'I Am What I Am'

Paris Jackson Shares Childhood Video for Brother Prince's 21st Birthday

Related Gallery