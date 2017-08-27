Paris Jackson Wishes Godfather Macaulay Culkin a Happy Birthday: 'Make 37 Your B**ch'
Happy birthday, Macaulay Culkin!
The actor received a very special birthday message from his goddaughter, Paris Jackson, on Saturday.
"HAPPY BURFDAY I LOVE YOU," Jackson captioned a snap of herself perched on Culkin's lap on her Instagram Story. "Make 37 your B**CH."
Culkin and Jackson have been especially close lately, and got matching tattoos last month.
