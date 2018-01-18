'Party of Five' Is Being Rebooted as an Immigration Drama

The acclaimed TV drama Party of Five is being rebooted -- but with an immigration twist.

Freeform, a subsidiary of Disney, announced on Thursday that a pilot is being written by the series' original creators, but focusing on a new family and a very different set of issues. The reboot will focus on the five children in the Buendias family as they try to navigate life after their parents are deported back to their native Mexico.

The original Fox drama ran from 1994-2000 and followed five siblings of the Salinger family after their parents are killed in a drunk-driving accident. It was a show that fearlessly probed heavy, difficult subject topics like financial problems, drug abuse, cancer and death. The show helped launch the acting careers of Matthew Fox, Lacey Chabert, Scott Wolf and Jennifer Love Hewitt, to name a few.

The reboot will bring back Chris Keyser and Amy Lippman, creators of the original series, to write the pilot and is being produced by Sony Pictures Television.

It's unclear if any of the original cast are expected to make any appearances on the new series.