Pastor Joel Osteen Defends Not Opening Church Sooner for Hurricane Harvey Victims, Insists It Wasn't Safe

Pastor Joel Osteen continues to defend the decision not to open Lakewood Church's doors to shelter those that have been displaced following Hurricane Harvey.

The religious leader tweeted on Tuesday that the 16,000-seat church was finally receiving "anyone who needs shelter," following accusations that he and his congregation weren't doing enough to aid the victims of the natural disaster in Houston, Texas.

On Wednesday, Osteen appeared via satellite on CBS This Morning, Good Morning America and the Today show to explain why it took Lakewood days to start sheltering people.