Patricia Richardson Joins Off-Broadway Production of ‘Cruel Intentions: The Musical’ (Exclusive)

Created for the stage by Jordan Ross, Lindsey Rosin and the film’s director and writer Roger Kumble, Cruel Intentions: The Musical tells the story of two manipulative teens who seek to destroy the innocent coeds around them. The jukebox musical features pop and rock hits from the ‘90s as well as the film’s iconic soundtrack.

Joining Richardson onstage are Lauren Zakrin (Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812) as Kathryn, Constantine Rousouli (Wicked, Ghost) as Sebastian, Carrie St. Louis (Rock of Ages) as Annette, Jessie Shelton (Hadestown) as Cecile, Alex Boniello (Spring Awakening) as Blaine, Brian Muller (The Good Wife) as Greg and Matthew Griffin (The New Yorkers at Encores!) as Ronald.

The upcoming production, which officially opens Dec. 11 and runs through Jan. 29, marks its return to New York City after a pop-up engagement in the spring and two sold-out runs in Los Angeles, which counted the film’s female stars as fans, when the three reunited in the audience.