Patricia Richardson Joins Off-Broadway Production of ‘Cruel Intentions: The Musical’ (Exclusive)
Patricia Richardson will return to the stage in the Off-Broadway production of Cruel Intentions: The Musical, which is set for a 10-week limited engagement at Le Poisson Rouge starting Nov. 17.
The four-time Emmy nominee and star of Home Improvement and The West Wing will play Mrs. Bunny Caldwell in the musical adaptation of the 1999 cult teen classic, marking her return to the New York stage since starring in the Off-Broadway production of I Forgive You, Ronald Reagan in 2013. ““I’m thrilled to be joining such a fun and clever show and looking forward to returning to my New York theatre roots!” Richardson tells ET. The actress takes over the role originated by Christine Baranski in the film, which also starred Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair.
Created for the stage by Jordan Ross, Lindsey Rosin and the film’s director and writer Roger Kumble, Cruel Intentions: The Musical tells the story of two manipulative teens who seek to destroy the innocent coeds around them. The jukebox musical features pop and rock hits from the ‘90s as well as the film’s iconic soundtrack.
Joining Richardson onstage are Lauren Zakrin (Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812) as Kathryn, Constantine Rousouli (Wicked, Ghost) as Sebastian, Carrie St. Louis (Rock of Ages) as Annette, Jessie Shelton (Hadestown) as Cecile, Alex Boniello (Spring Awakening) as Blaine, Brian Muller (The Good Wife) as Greg and Matthew Griffin (The New Yorkers at Encores!) as Ronald.
The upcoming production, which officially opens Dec. 11 and runs through Jan. 29, marks its return to New York City after a pop-up engagement in the spring and two sold-out runs in Los Angeles, which counted the film’s female stars as fans, when the three reunited in the audience.
“They were taking selfies with characters behind them. They would take a selfie with us in the background. It was unbelievable,” John Krause, who played Sebastian during the 2015 Los Angeles production told ET at the time, while Molly McCook, who played Annette, added that the entire experience was “surreal.”
Richardson first made her Broadway debut in 1974 in Gypsy and has since appeared in Loose Ends and The Wake of Jamey Foster as well as the 1980 Off-Broadway revival of Company. Recent credits include two plays at Buck’s County Playhouse productions, Steel Magnolias with Jessica Walters and Susan Sullivan and Other Desert Cities directed by Sheryl Kaller.
The 10-week limited engagement of Cruel Intentions: The Musical runs from Friday, Nov. 17, 2017 through Monday, Jan. 29, 2018 at Le Poisson Rouge in New York City.