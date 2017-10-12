Patrick Bolton on His 'Survivor' Regrets and Why Slamming His Tribe of 'Liars' Isn't One of Them (Exclusive)

"I definitely meant what I said," he insisted. "They definitely deserved not to have a successful game because they took the life away from me, and I should still be playing."

"It was too early for me to leave!" he continued, taking pause before seemingly realizing that blindsides are one of the biggest aspects of Survivor. "It was great gameplay, and they did a good job. I just wish I was on the other side of that."

As for what ultimately sent him home, Patrick, who won't admit to playing up his personality for the camera, said he was just "louder" than the rest of his tribe. That, and the "sad coincidence" of losing the immunity challenge because he refused to let Lauren sub in.

"I knew that Lauren was not the biggest fan of me," he shared. "She's not around 20-somethings, and being around loud and obnoxious [people with] big personalities is not part of what she likes."

"She would be able to handle me in moderation, just not all the time," he added. "In Survivor, you're around someone from sun up to sun down, and it was just too much for her."