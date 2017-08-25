'Patti Cake$' Stars Danielle Macdonald & Bridget Everett on Rapping, Karaoke and Crying at Cannes (Exclusive)

Danielle, had you ever rapped before? Even just in your car or the shower?

DM: Nope. [Laughs.] Just, nope.

You never, like, sang along to a Nicki Minaj verse?

DM: Of course! I've definitely sung along to songs in the car, but I've never, like, known all the lyrics. I'm like, "Oh, I know these five sentences, let me do it!" Then you just kind of mute your voice a little while the rest of the song continues, and then go into the chorus. That's what I did.

What kind of conversations did you need to have with both Geremy and with yourself to be like, "I know I can do this."

DM: Well, I didn't think, I can do this. That never happened! [Laughs.] Honestly, the entire time we were on set, I didn't really have the faith that I was pulling this off. Ever. The very last rap that we did, which was Sid [Dhananjay, who plays Patti's best friend, Jheri] and I on the car and is ironically the first rap in the movie -- that was the last rap that we filmed and that was also the first scene that we ever filmed at the Sundance Labs. Completely different song, completely different dialogue, but that was the idea of the scene. I think at that point I was like, Wow, I feel kind of comfortable with this in a weird way. And I was like, OK, maybe I can. A little bit late that I feel comfortable now, on, like, the second to last day of shooting. But with Geremy, he was like, "Just learn it like you would a song on the radio and come and try it. And I did. I brought a song to the Labs and it was rough. It was rough, but apparently I had some kind of rhythm, so he was like, "We can make it work."

After that, was it just practice? Or did you go through a boot camp of sorts? Did you just research rap? What is rap research like?

DM: It's a lot of Googling the history of rap and different artists and people's opinions on artists -- which I'm not really into other people's opinions on artists, but I was curious to kind of see who people thought were, like, the godfathers of rap. That kind of stuff.

And who are the godfathers of rap?

DM: Everyone kind of goes back to Biggie-Tupac, you know what I mean? That kind of era, but then there are so many.

Where do you fall on Biggie-Tupac?

DM: Oh, man. I'm about to get a lot of hate from the West Coast, considering I live on the West Coast, but I'm Biggie. He made me feel like partying. I would listen to him and all of a sudden, like, my shoulders would relax and I suddenly felt a little bit more cool than I generally do in my real life. And that's when I was like, Biggie is my guy that I need to listen to to get in that headspace. And I did.

You talked about your last day of rapping on set, what was it like on the first day you had to rap on set?

DM: Oh, I remember very clearly. There was a real rapper in front of me, because we had Kirk Knight in the movie. He's a great rapper in Brooklyn. And then Anthony Ramos, who was in Hamilton, they're sitting in front of me and Geremy's like, "OK, go rap." And I'd had [the song] for maybe a few days, because Geremy liked to do the songs last minute and always change them. I was like, "OK," and then I'm also having a panic attack at the same time. It's when I get high, and so I did originally do a rap and then kind of freak out. But it can't even be good, because I'm freaking out and I'm short of breath because I'm purposely puffing. It was slightly a mess and I was feeling very stressed and nervous and anxious, and Geremy was like, "It's fine. If it's bad, we'll cut it." He cut it. It didn't go well.

Then the second rap I did went a little bit better. But it also got cut. It didn't go great. And then the third one survived and I was like, There we go. It's just practice, and after a while I got used to the fact that people on set were going to see me make a fool of myself and that was OK. There were many things I had to do on set which were very embarrassing. Luckily, some of those things got cut.