Patton Oswalt Marries Meredith Salenger: See the Sweet Pic!
Just married!
Patton Oswalt and his fiancée, Meredith Salenger, got married on Saturday in front of friends and family at Jim Henson Studios in Los Angeles.
The 48-year-old Veep actor and comedian shared a photo on Instagram of the happy couple walking down the aisle hand-in-hand with his 8-year-old daughter, Alice, who served as flower girl. Oswalt wore a sleek gray suit, while Salenger, 47, looked beautiful in a white off-the-shoulder gown while holding a bouquet of pink and red peonies.
"What'd you guys do yesterday?" he playfully captioned the snap, taken by photographer Jeff Vespa, and also tweeted a sweet photo of his daughter, dubbing her a "world champion flower girl."
Salenger, best known for her role in Disney's The Journey of Natty Gann, shared the same wedding photo alongside the caption, "True love. True happiness. Forever and always. The Oswalts."
Actress Ever Carradine, 43, also shared several snaps of the ceremony and reception, which featured several strings of white lights, plush couches and farmhouse tables for a family-style dinner.
"Best. Wedding. Ever," she captioned the post.
Oswalt and Salenger came out as a couple at the Los Angeles premiere of Baby Driver in June and announced their engagement on Instagram a month later.
"I don't wanna brag… but check out the size of The Rock on my finger!" Salenger, 47, playfully captioned a selfie with a Photoshopped picture of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on her ring finger.
The happy bride-to-be later posted a collage of images capturing the sweet proposal, which came 15 months after the unexpected death of Oswalt's first wife, Michelle McNamara, who died in her sleep from a combination of prescription medications and an undiagnosed heart condition.
In a recent interview with Playboy, the actor admitted that he and Salenger shared mutual friends on Facebook and spent months messaging nightly before finally meeting face-to-face. As for when they finally did meet, Oswalt said, "It was as if I had known this person since we were teenagers and we both had unrequited crushes since we were 14 and now it was finally crashing together."
After receiving flack from fans over his engagement, Oswalt shared a blog post written by a fan that addressed the issue of finding love after losing a spouse.
"I expected some bitter grub worms to weigh in with their much-needed opinions when I announced my engagement last week," he wrote on Facebook. "And I decided to ignore them. But yeah, I felt this rage. And [this post] articulated it better than I could have ever hoped."
