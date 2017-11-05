Patton Oswalt Marries Meredith Salenger: See the Sweet Pic!

In a recent interview with Playboy, the actor admitted that he and Salenger shared mutual friends on Facebook and spent months messaging nightly before finally meeting face-to-face. As for when they finally did meet, Oswalt said, "It was as if I had known this person since we were teenagers and we both had unrequited crushes since we were 14 and now it was finally crashing together."

After receiving flack from fans over his engagement, Oswalt shared a blog post written by a fan that addressed the issue of finding love after losing a spouse.

"I expected some bitter grub worms to weigh in with their much-needed opinions when I announced my engagement last week," he wrote on Facebook. "And I decided to ignore them. But yeah, I felt this rage. And [this post] articulated it better than I could have ever hoped."

