Patty Jenkins Fires Back at James Cameron's Comments About 'Wonder Woman' Being a 'Step Backwards'

"James Cameron's inability to understand what Wonder Woman is, or stands for, to woman all over the world is unsurprising as, though he is a great filmmaker, he is not a woman," Jenkins began her statement posted to Twitter on Thursday night. "Strong women are great. His praise of my film Monster, and our portrayal of a strong yet damaged woman was appreciated. But if women have to always be hard, tough and troubled to be strong, and we aren’t free to be multidimensional or celebrate an icon of women everywhere because she is attractive and loving, then we haven't come very far have we."

The Wonder Woman director added that she believes that women "can and should be everything just like male lead characters should be" and that there is "no right and wrong kind of powerful woman."