EXCLUSIVE: Patty Jenkins Talks 'Wonder Woman' Sequel, Oscar Buzz and Female Action Films

And with worldwide box office earnings exceeding $800 million and an impressive 92 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Jenkins has every reason to feel proud.

“It’s wonderful, it’s what you hope for,” Jenkins says of the film’s financial and critical success. “You work so hard on [films] for so long, everybody that makes them hopes for success in every way they can possibly get it. So it’s felt very lucky and incredible to get both.”

The film has even garnered Academy Awards buzz, which could make it the first superhero film to receive a best picture nomination at the Oscars.

“It’s an amazing honor,” Jenkins says. “It was never what we thought. You don’t make a movie like this assuming it would happen so, wow, it is an honor.”