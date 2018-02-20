Paul Marciano Temporarily Steps Down From Guess Amid Sexual Misconduct Investigation

Paul Marciano has temporarily stepped down from his day-to-day responsibilities at Guess.

As the fashion brand continues to investigate sexual misconduct allegations against their co-founder and creative director, made by model Kate Upton, Marciano is taking unpaid leave.

"I have pledged my full cooperation to the Company, and I have the utmost confidence in our CEO, Victor Herrero, to continue leading the Company during this time," Marciano, who has denied the allegations, said in a statement released on Tuesday.

According to the statement, Guess takes all allegations of misconduct "very seriously" and is "committed to maintaining a safe work environment, and looks forward to the completion of a thorough investigation of all the facts."

As ET previously reported, Upton came forward via Twitter earlier this month, accusing Marciano of "sexually and emotionally" harassing women in a series of tweets. "It’s disappointing that such an iconic women’s brand @GUESS is still empowering Paul Marciano as their creative director #metoo," she wrote, later sharing the same message to Instagram.

A week later, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model detailed her allegations in an interview with Time. She claimed Marciano sexually harassed and assaulted her in July 2010, after the first day of shooting on a Guess lingerie campaign.

And while speaking with ET a few weeks later, she reflected on all the positive feedback she's received since speaking out on the #MeToo movement. "I appreciate the support so much. It's such an exciting time for women because now we have a platform to not allow the norm to be the norm anymore," Upton shared. "I'm just really excited about this movement and am happy to create a platform for other women to speak their stories as well."

Marciano co-founded Guess with his three brothers. He was CEO of the company until 2015, when he stepped down to become chief creative officer. Upton was the face of Guess in 2010 and 2011, appearing in multiple campaigns. Watch the video below to hear more.

