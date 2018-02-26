Paul McCartney Wishes Late Beatles Bandmate George Harrison a Happy 75th Birthday

Paul McCartney took to social media on Monday to mark what would have been his late Beatles bandmate George Harrison’s 75th birthday.

The 75-year-old musician shared a heartwarming black-and-white throwback snap of the two, taken during the group’s heyday.

“Happy Birthday Georgie,” he wrote along the pic, posted on Twitter. “Wonderful memories.”

Harrison’s widow, Olivia, and son, Dhani, also marked the special day by sharing a video of Eric Clapton and Billy Preston performing his song “Isn’t It a Pity” at the Concert for George in 2002.

The post was shared on Harrison’s official Twitter account, which is run by his estate.

Further tributes flowed from the official Beatles Twitter account, which shared a series of old photos of a dapper young Harrison, as well as a video of “Blue Jay Way,” a 1967 track penned by the late legend.

Harrison passed away in 2001 following a battle with cancer. He was 58.

