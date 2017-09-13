Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Celebrates His Birthday With Call to 'Do Good,' Shares Sweet Throwback Pic

Meadow Walker took time on Tuesday to pay tribute to her father, the late Paul Walker, on what would have been his 44th birthday.

The 18-year-old model shared an adorable throwback on Instagram of the two dancing when she was just a toddler, and promoted the Paul Walker Foundation Do Good Challenge, encouraging her followers to do a random act of kindness and nominate others to do the same.

"In honor of my dad's birthday today, we're challenging you to DO GOOD!" Meadow wrote. "Share a video or photo of your random act of kindness and nominate 4 people to join the challenge! Be sure to tag the foundation as well as hashtag #PWFdogoodchallenge, so we can check out all of your posts!"