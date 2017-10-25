Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Settles Wrongful Death Lawsuit With Porsche

The late Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow Walker, has settled her wrongful death lawsuit with Porsche.

According to court documents obtained by ET, the case was settled on Oct. 16, though the settlement amount is unknown. The court documents state that Meadow's cases against Porsche “have been resolved in their entirety,” and she further requests the dismissal of these cases.

Walker died on Nov. 30, 2013, after he and his friend, Roger Rodas, crashed in Rodas' 2005 Porsche Carrera GT. Meadow, 18, sued the auto manufacturer for negligence and wrongful death on Sept. 28, 2015. The lawsuit against the auto manufacturer claimed that the Fast and the Furious star "survived the physical forces of the collision," and that it was ultimately design flaws that caused the late actor to become trapped in the car during an automobile fire.

Porsche fired back in November of that year, stating that the actor was responsible for his own death in court documents obtained by ET. The car company also stated that the car was "altered," as well as "misused and improperly maintained."