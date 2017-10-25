Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Settles Wrongful Death Lawsuit With Porsche
The late Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow Walker, has settled her wrongful death lawsuit with Porsche.
According to court documents obtained by ET, the case was settled on Oct. 16, though the settlement amount is unknown. The court documents state that Meadow's cases against Porsche “have been resolved in their entirety,” and she further requests the dismissal of these cases.
Walker died on Nov. 30, 2013, after he and his friend, Roger Rodas, crashed in Rodas' 2005 Porsche Carrera GT. Meadow, 18, sued the auto manufacturer for negligence and wrongful death on Sept. 28, 2015. The lawsuit against the auto manufacturer claimed that the Fast and the Furious star "survived the physical forces of the collision," and that it was ultimately design flaws that caused the late actor to become trapped in the car during an automobile fire.
Porsche fired back in November of that year, stating that the actor was responsible for his own death in court documents obtained by ET. The car company also stated that the car was "altered," as well as "misused and improperly maintained."
"PCNA alleges that Mr. Walker knowingly and voluntarily assumed all risk, perils, and danger in respect to the use of the subject 2005 Carrera GT, that the perils, risks and dangers were open and obvious and known to him, and that he chose to conduct himself in a manner so as to expose himself to such perils, dangers and risks, thus assuming all the risks involved in using the vehicle," the court documents read. "Mr. Walker's death, and all other injuries or damages claimed, were the result of Mr. Walker's own comparative fault."
In March 2014, the L.A. County Sheriff's Department concluded in a report that the fatal crash was due to speed and 9-year-old tires. According to the report, the car was traveling 93 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone when it spun out of control, hitting the sidewalk then later a tree and light post. Both Walker and Rodas were killed almost instantly.
Last month, Meadow celebrated what would have been her father's 44th birthday with a call to do good on Instagram. The model shared an adorable throwback on Instagram of the two dancing when she was just a toddler, and promoted the Paul Walker Foundation Do Good Challenge, encouraging her followers to do a random act of kindness and nominate others to do the same.
