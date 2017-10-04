Pauley Perrette Confirms She’s Leaving ‘NCIS’ After 15 Seasons
It’s time to say goodbye to Abby Sciuto! NCIS star Pauley Perrette took to Twitter on Wednesday to confirm that she’s exiting the hit CBS show after 15 seasons.
“So it is true that I am leaving NCIS… There have been all kinds of false rumors as to why (NO I DON’T HAVE A SKIN CARE LINE AND NO MY NETWORK AND SHOW ARE NOT MAD AT ME!),” she jokingly wrote.
She went on to explain that the decision to leave has been in the works for a while.
“It was a decision made last year. I hope everyone will love and enjoy EVERYTHING ABBY not only for the rest of this season but for everything she has given all of us for 16 years,” she wrote. “All the love, all the laughter, all the inspiration… I love her as much as you do.”
Perrette opened up to ET’s Kevin Frazier in December 2016 of about the success of her hit procedural.
“Last year they had said that at any given moment, there’s 59 million people watching NCIS somewhere on the planet, so no, I can’t go anywhere [without being recognized],” she revealed.
At the time, she also opened up about her jarring 2015 attack from a homeless man, saying, “Physically I am fine. Emotionally, you know, that was a very traumatic event.”
