Peggy Sulahian Leaving ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ After One Season

Peggy Sulahian will not be returning to the Real Housewives of Orange County.

The reality star announced her departure from the series after just one season on Instagram on Tuesday, expressing how honored she was to have been the franchise’s 100th housewife.

“What an exciting experience it was to be part of The Real Housewives of Orange County!” Sulahian wrote. “It was an honor to be the 100th housewife and to be part of the Bravo family. I am extremely proud of being the 1st Armenian-American Housewife and sharing my culture with the world.”

“While I faced and conquered many challenges, I’m grateful for the opportunity to share my story and spread awareness of breast cancer. Dealing with the disease and the passing of my father challenged me to reassess and reflect on my life, and I’ve realized what’s most important is leading a healthy and happy life, surrounded by people who care and love you,” she continued. “At this point, moving on seemed like the right thing to do. A few new ventures have availed themselves, and I look forward to sharing them with you soon!”

During an October interview with ET’s Brice Sander, Sulahian said she would stick around for another season if she was asked to return.

“If they like me, and they want class and not trash, they’ll have me back,” she insisted.

In January, she teased her return with fellow housewife Lydia McLaughlin on Instagram.

Meanwhile, McLaughlin also recently announced her RHOC exit on her blog, explaining that the show “has given me a great platform and I’m grateful for that. However, I feel like I can only handle this show one season at a time. I need a break! There is a lot of good that comes from the show, but also a lot of negativity.”

“After a family vote, it was unanimous that I should take a break. Sometimes the people who love us the most see things even we don’t see. I trust my path and I’m excited for what the future holds,” she added.

Sulahian and McLaughlin’s departures follow Meghan King Edmonds’ exit last month, leaving Kelly Dodd and Shannon Beador as the only confirmed housewives returning next season.

