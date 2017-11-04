Penelope Cruz Opens Up About Her Friendship With Gwyneth Paltrow: 'She's An Incredible Cook' (Exclusive)
Penelope Cruz is a huge fan of her friend Gwyneth Paltrow.
The two Hollywood A-listers have known each other for over a decade, since starring in the 2007 movie The Good Night. And, it's clear the two have an admiration for each other, Paltrow interviewed Cruz earlier this month for the latest issue of Interview magazine.
ET's Carley Steel caught up with the 43-year-old Spanish actress during the Murder on the Orient Express junket at Claridge's in London earlier this week, and shared the best tips and advice Paltrow has given her.
"I've learned some things about cooking and her house is really like [a] Michelin star restaurant. She's an incredible cook!" Cruz said. "She's really, really great."
"I think the kind of advice and the ideas that they talk about in Goop are really good in so many ways and very brave," she continued. "That's why sometimes people are like, 'What are they talking about?' But if you read it you can discover things that are very full of truth. I'm a very big fan of what they do with Goop."
Cruz also dished on one of her favorite hobbies, which includes reading the latest medical articles and learning about medicine.
"My family gets very mad at me… everybody thinks I'm a hypochondriac, and that's why I'm reading about medicine," Cruz joked. "But I always like to know the questions that I'm supposed to ask when I go to a doctor or pediatrician. I just like reading about it. It's probably not good for me because it can make you also have many more fears about what can go wrong."
"But it can also teach you a lot about how your body works and a lot about nutrition," she added. "And why you're supposed to eat one way, and how serious the impact of eating one way or another."
Cruz will next star as Donatella Versace in Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, premiering Jan. 17. 2018 on FX.
Murder on the Orient Express arrives in theaters on Nov. 10.