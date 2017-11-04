Penelope Cruz Opens Up About Her Friendship With Gwyneth Paltrow: 'She's An Incredible Cook' (Exclusive)

"I think the kind of advice and the ideas that they talk about in Goop are really good in so many ways and very brave," she continued. "That's why sometimes people are like, 'What are they talking about?' But if you read it you can discover things that are very full of truth. I'm a very big fan of what they do with Goop."

Cruz also dished on one of her favorite hobbies, which includes reading the latest medical articles and learning about medicine.

"My family gets very mad at me… everybody thinks I'm a hypochondriac, and that's why I'm reading about medicine," Cruz joked. "But I always like to know the questions that I'm supposed to ask when I go to a doctor or pediatrician. I just like reading about it. It's probably not good for me because it can make you also have many more fears about what can go wrong."

"But it can also teach you a lot about how your body works and a lot about nutrition," she added. "And why you're supposed to eat one way, and how serious the impact of eating one way or another."