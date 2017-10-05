Penelope Cruz Reveals Her Biggest Hurdle When Portraying Donatella Versace in Interview with Gwyneth Paltrow

Cruz says she had "that conversation" with Donatella prior to taking on the role and hopes that she is pleased with how she portrayed her in ACS.

"I really hope that when she sees the show, she’s going to be happy. I’m sure there are going to be scenes that are hard for her to watch, because it’s a lot about the loss of her brother, which, of course, I have so much respect for," she insists. "I did it with all my love. From that place of devastation, she had to keep this company going in his honor. I don’t know if she ever said this, but it was a way of keeping him alive."