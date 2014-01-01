Skip to main content
Adam Levine
The
Latest
Stars Who Love Sports
These stars are proud to show off their love of the game.
Hollywood Stars: Celebs Who Have Received a Spot on the Walk of Fame
See which celebs have received one of Tinseltown's highest honors.
Adam Levine Shares Rare Photo of Him and His 1-Year-Old Daughter -- See the Sweet Pic
The singer and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, welcomed their second child together on Feb. 15.
Behati Prinsloo Flaunts Post-Baby Bod Two Weeks After Giving Birth
The 28-year-old model showed off her gorgeous beach-ready body on Friday.
Watch Adam Levine Use 'The Voice' Block on an Unsuspecting Kelly Clarkson! (Exclusive)
The claws are coming out as the blind auditions continue.
Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson Are Going for 'the Jugular' as 'The Voice' Competitors (Exclusive)
But could Shelton have the advantage? The country crooner jokes that his Sexiest Man Alive title has given him 'super powers' when it comes to the blind auditions.
Sneak Peek: Alicia Keys is Bringing the Sass Back to 'The Voice' (Exclusive)
Fellow season 14 coaches Blake Shelton, Adam Levine and Kelly Clarkson just can't stop gushing over Keys!
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Welcome Baby No. 2!
The Maroon 5 frontman and the Victoria's Secret model welcomed their second child into the world, a daughter named Gio Grace.
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Welcome Second Child
The happy couple are now parents to two precious daughters.
Adam Levine Shares Adorable Pic of Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Showing Off Her Baby Bump
The couple is expecting their second child together.
Adam Levine Shows Up Shirtless to a Funeral in Maroon 5's 'Wait' Music Video -- Watch!
Alexandra Daddario co-stars in the trippy video centered around a seriously destructive relationship.
Watch Kelly Clarkson Beg 'Jesus to Take the Wheel' During ALS Pepper Challenge
The 35-year-old singer had the best reaction after Trisha Yearwood nominated Clarkson to take on the hot pepper challenge.
Kelly Clarkson Hilariously Begs Jesus to 'Take the Wheel' During ALS Pepper Challenge
The singer challenged fellow 'Voice' coaches Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys and Adam Levine.
Blake Shelton Calls Alicia Keys 'The Worst Coach' in Twisted Birthday Shout-Out (Exclusive)
The 15-time GRAMMY winner is celebrating her 37th birthday on Jan. 25.
