Adele
The
Latest
in Adele
Rock Out With These Stars on Tour
It's like you're right there at these A-listers amazing shows!
Stars Without Makeup
These stars are fresh-faced beauties!
Fans Are Convinced That Adele's Voice Slowed Down Sounds Like Sam Smith: Listen!
This fan theory is sweeping the Internet!
Adele Dresses as Her 'Idol,' Dolly Parton -- See the Transformation!
The 'Hello' singer dressed up as the 72-year-old musician and shared a sweet message in her honor on Twitter.
Adele Dresses Up as Her 'Hero' Dolly Parton
"We wish we could possess an ounce of your ability."
Ladies in Red
This classic hue never goes out of style -- nor do these lovely starlets!
Céline Dion Reveals the Adorable Way Adele Helped Cheer Her Up During a 'Rough Time'
The 49-year-old singer was forced to cancel several shows due to health issues, but Adele was right there to cheer her up. Find out how!
Céline Dion Reveals Adele Cheered Her Up During 'Rough Time' With Health Issues
The 49-year-old singer gushed over the pop star via Instagram on Friday.
GRAMMYs Fashion: Best Dressed of All Time
ET rounds up the best looks from the GRAMMY Awards red carpet ahead of Sunday's 60th annual awards show.
2018 GRAMMYs: A Look Back at 60 Years of Showstopping Moments
ET is breaking down our favorite GRAMMY moments over the years.
Why the GRAMMYs Are in New York This Year (Exclusive)
The awards show is back in the Big Apple after 15 years.
Jennifer Lawrence Celebrates Women's March 2018 With Cameron Diaz and Adele
Stars like Eva Longoria, Drew Barrymore, Mila Kunis and more took to social media to share snaps from marches across the country.
Adele Hosts Private Screening of 'Despicable Me 3' for Grenfell Tower Survivors
The singer continues her support of the victims from the tragic June fire.
Paris Jackson's Past Concern for Justin Bieber, Plus More Artists Who've Opened Up About Touring Exhaustion
Months before the 'Purpose' singer abruptly canceled the remainder of his world tour, the late Michael Jackson's daughter said she was 'scared' for a seemingly exhausted Bieber.
