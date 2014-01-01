Skip to main content
Sections
Main navigation
News
Video
Awards
Photos
TV
Movies
Music
Fashion
Celebs
Features
Watch ET
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Tumblr
Search form
Search
Search
Toggle Search
Toggle Search
Trending
2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Khloe Kardashian Baby Shower
Sharon Stone Engaged?
'Stranger Things'
Taylor Swift
Main navigation
News
Video
Awards
Photos
TV
Movies
Music
Fashion
Celebs
Features
Watch ET
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Tumblr
Close
Alicia Silverstone
The
Latest
in Alicia Silverstone
Biggest Celebrity Breakups of 2018 -- So Far!
See which stars have called it quits just this year.
Alicia Silverstone Shares Photos From Hawaiian Vacation After Confirming Split From Husband
Despite the recent breakup news, the actress looked happy while holidaying with her son in Hawaii.
Alicia Silverstone Splits From Husband Christopher Jarecki After 12 Years of Marriage
The 'Clueless' star's rep revealed the longtime couple's separation on Monday, ET can confirm
Chrissy Teigen Fangirls Over Alicia Silverstone Dressed Up in Her Iconic 'Clueless' Outfit
The model introduced her daughter, one-year-old Luna, to the '90s teen icon.
Alicia Silverstone Is Unimpressed By 'Wonder Woman' Hype: 'There Have Been Many Movies With Female Leads'
The 'Clueless' star says she's 'a little confused' about the acclaimed comic book epic's role in the conversation about female empowerment.
EXCLUSIVE: 'Batman & Robin' 20 Years Later -- Alicia Silverstone & Chris O'Donnell Look Back
ET sat down with Batgirl and Robin, who opened up about working on the 1997 cult classic.
EXCLUSIVE: Alicia Silverstone and Chris O'Donnell Reflect on 'Batman and Robin' 20 Years Later
The third sequel in the 'Batman' franchise turns 20 years old! Here's what Batgirl and Robin think about the movie today.
EXCLUSIVE: Alicia Silverstone Reveals Her Biggest 'Clueless' Regret and the Real Life Mean Girl Who Inspired C
Oh my gosh -- we're totally buggin'!
EXCLUSIVE: Alicia Silverstone Reveals Her Biggest 'Clueless' Regret & Which Mean Girl Inspired Cher!
ET caught up with the actress over the weekend at Cinespia's screening of 'Clueless' presented by Amazon Studios in the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles.
EXCLUSIVE: Alicia Silverstone Dishes on Taking Son Bear to His First Movie at 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' Premiere
The 40-year-old actress also shares if she'll let her 6-year-old see her previous films.
EXCLUSIVE: Why Alicia Silverstone's 6-Year-Old Son Won't Be Watching Her Movies Anytime Soon
ET traveled to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to sit down with the cast of The 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul.' The film hits theaters May 19.
Adam Driver, Andrew Garfield and More Recite the Iconic 'R.S.V.P.' Speech From 'Clueless' -- Watch!
'It does not say R.S.V.P. on the Statue of Liberty!'
Alicia Silverstone Goes Naked for PETA to End Sheep Cruelty -- See the Stunning Pic!
The actress posed nude in a forest to stand up for sheep.
Alicia Silverstone Goes Naked in New NSFW PETA Ad: 'I'd Rather Go Naked Than Wear Wool'
The 'Clueless' star is taking a stance against animal cruelty.
Pagination
Page 1
Next page
More Results
Subscribe to Alicia Silverstone