Arianne Zucker
The
Latest
in Arianne Zucker
What's Next for Billy Bush?
ET looks into Bush's career options if he's ousted at 'Today.'
Arianne Zucker Talks Donald Trump and Billy Bush Lewd Comments: 'I Wasn't Shocked'
Arianne Zucker discusses Donald Trump and Billy Bush's lewd comments about her for the first time on-air.
Donald Trump Once Fired a 'Celebrity Apprentice' Contestant for 'Locker Room' Talk
The Republican presidential nominee continued to use the 'locker room' defense of his lewd comments during Sunday's debate.
'Days of Our Lives' Star Arianne Zucker Breaks Silence After Donald Trump, Billy Bush Recordings
The actress says "there are too many people in power who abuse their position."
Arianne Zucker Breaks Her Silence on Donald Trump Tape: 'I Choose to Stand Tall'
The 'Days of Our Lives' actress takes the high road.
Meet Arianne Zucker, the Soap Star in Donald Trump's Latest Scandal
ET breaks down five things you need to know about the 'Days of Our Lives' actress.
'Days of Our Lives' Stars Get Fit, Talk New Book
'Days of Our Lives' Stars Get Fit, Talk New Book
