2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Khloe Kardashian Baby Shower
Sharon Stone Engaged?
'Stranger Things'
Taylor Swift
Ariel Winter
The
Latest
in Ariel Winter
Sexiest Celebrity Bikini Bods
These ladies know how to beat the heat in the hottest way possible!
Ariel Winter Flaunts Cleavage in Daring Dress With Boyfriend Levi Meaden
The 19-year-old actress has no problem showing off her curves.
'Modern Family' Cast Celebrates 200 Episodes
ET caught up with the TV family as they celebrated the milestone episode.
Ariel Winter Would 'Love' to Double Date With Sarah Hyland, Gushes Over Boyfriend Levi Meaden (Exclusive)
The 'Modern Family' sister is currently dating former 'Bachelorette' star Wells Adams.
Sarah Hyland Jokes It's 'Terrifying' For Her Boyfriends to Meet Her 'Modern Family' Co-Stars (Exclusive)
ET spoke with the actress, who recently started dating 'Bachelorette' alum Wells Adams, on the 'Modern Family' set as the sitcom celebrated their 200th episode milestone.
Ariel Winter on Anniversary With Levi Meaden, Double Dates With Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams (Exclusive)
ET was with the cast of 'Modern Family' at the show's celebration of their 200th episode which will air next year on ABC.
Ariel Winter Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary With Boyfriend Levi Meaden, Shares Steamy Pic
Ariel Winter is more in love than ever when it comes to her boyfriend, Levi Meaden.
Ariel Winter Turns Heads on Red Carpet in Sequin Black Mini-Dress
This might be the 'Modern Family' star's sexiest style yet.
Demi Lovato, Adam Levine, Ariel Winter and More Stars Celebrate Halloween -- See the Looks!
Celebs joined in on some scary fun over the weekend ahead of the All Hallow's Eve.
Ariel Winter Flaunts Her Curves in Sexy Skeleton Costume with Levi Meaden
The 'Modern Family' star was more sexy -- and less spooky -- at Just Jared's annual Halloween party on Friday.
Ariel Winter Says She's Thought About Going Into Politics
The 19-year-old actress has no problem embracing her sexy style.
Ariel Winter's Most Risque Selfies
Ariel Winter has literally grown up in front of our eyes, transforming from a precocious child actor to an elegant young woman, and she has the selfies to prove it!
Ariel Winter and Boyfriend Levi Meaden Pack on the PDA at Knott's Scary Farm -- See the Pic!
The couple stepped out for a spooky date night on Friday.
Ariel Winter Says Her First Day at UCLA Was 'Ruined' By Paparazzi
The 'Modern Family' had her first day of college on Thursday.
