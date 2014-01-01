Skip to main content
Beyonce
Michelle Williams Shuts Down Beyonce Pregnancy Rumors
News
Will Ferrell Flawlessly Lip Syncs Beyonce's 'Drunk In Love'
News
Beyonce Launches Vegan Meal Delivery Service to Help You Eat Flawlessly
News
The
Latest
in Beyonce
Meghan King Edmonds Talks Recreating Beyonce's 'Brilliantly Extra' Pregnancy Shoot (Exclusive)
The former 'RHOC' star gives ET an update on her pregnancy as she prepares to welcome twin boys in June.
Stars Who Love Sports
These stars are proud to show off their love of the game.
Beyoncé and JAY-Z Going on Tour Together Again!
A source tells ET that tickets for the 'On the Run 2' are expected to go on sale next week!
Inside Beyonce and JAY Z's Epic Oscars After Party Honoring Mary J. Blige
A source tells ET that approximately 150 people were invited to the bash with an invitation that read, 'No sitting, only dancing.'
Tiffany Haddish Reacts to Beyonce Calling Her Out in 'Top Off' and It's Priceless (Exclusive)
The 'Girls Trip' star talked to ET on the 2018 Oscars red carpet about Beyonce calling her out in her new song, 'Top Off.'
Tiffany Haddish Reacts to Beyoncé Calling Her Out in New Song: 'I Made It!' (Exclusive)
ET caught up with the 'Girls Trip' star on the red carpet at the 2018 Oscars to get her reaction to Queen Bey's latest track.
Beyoncé Is Going Vegan Ahead of Coachella -- See the Ab-tastic Pic!
Veyoncé is back!
Did Beyonce Throw Shade at Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Tiffany Haddish in New Song?
ET is decoding Queen Bey's verse from her new song, 'Top Off' with DJ Kahled that has the Bey Hive all a buzz.
Does Beyoncé Throw Shade at Kim Kardashian on New Song 'Top Off'?
One line in the 'Lemonade' singer's new collaboration with husband JAY-Z and Future on DJ Khaled's new song has some thinking so.
Beyonce Makes a Fierce Entrance with Blue Ivy at 'Wrinkle in Time' Premiere -- See the Pics!
She may not have walked the red carpet, but Queen Bey and Blue Ivy still slayed at the movie premiere.
Beyonce Shares Pics of Her Flirty Style at 'Wrinkle in Time' Premiere
Queen Bey didn't walk the red carpet, but she did make quite an entrance.
Oprah Winfrey Jokes She Looks Like 'A Relative of Beyonce' in 'A Wrinkle in Time' (Exclusive)
We totally see the resemblance!
Camila Cabello on Blue Ivy Shushing Beyoncé During Her GRAMMYs Speech
The 'Havana' singer opened up about one of the most adorable GRAMMYs moments, and said she still didn't understand why Blue Ivy asked her mom to stop clapping while she was delivering a powerful speech about the American Dream.
Fergie Slammed for Bluesy National Anthem Rendition at NBA All-Star Game
The songstress is getting harsh reviews for her version of the song. Fellow celebrities like Beyonce and Blue Ivy were in the crowd.
