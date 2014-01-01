Skip to main content
Sections
Main navigation
News
Video
Awards
Photos
TV
Movies
Music
Fashion
Celebs
Features
Watch ET
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Tumblr
Search form
Search
Search
Toggle Search
Toggle Search
Trending
2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Khloe Kardashian Baby Shower
Sharon Stone Engaged?
'Stranger Things'
Taylor Swift
Main navigation
News
Video
Awards
Photos
TV
Movies
Music
Fashion
Celebs
Features
Watch ET
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Tumblr
Close
Bill Murray
The
Latest
in Bill Murray
Actors Who Almost Got the Part
See who passed up or was passed over for these iconic roles.
'Saturday Night Live' Legends Honored at TV Academy Hall of Fame Awards
Lily Tomlin honored members of the original cast, including Garrett Morris and Jane Curtin.
EXCLUSIVE: 'Outlander' Stars Steven Cree & John Bell on Their New Father & Son Dynamic in Season 3!
ET traveled to 'Outlander's set in Scotland to catch up with the Murray boys and find out what's next for the two Ian's in season three!
Bill Murray Gets Emotional During Visit to 'Groundhog Day' Musical on Broadway
The actor was in tears by the end of the Tony-nominated adaptation of the popular 1993 film.
EXCLUSIVE: Why 'Groundhog Day' Star Andy Karl Won't Let a Torn ACL Slow Him Down
The Tony-nominated actor sustained a frightening injury just as the highly anticipated Broadway musical adaptation of 'Groundhog Day' was set to open. He opens up to ET about his recovery.
Bill Murray Is a Proud Dad During NCAA March Madness and It's Everything -- See the Pics!
The 'Grand Budapest Hotel' star's head was in the game for Xavier basketball's big victory.
Iggy Azalea Rocks Blazer With No Shirt -- See the Risque Outfit!
The rapper shared the sexy look on Instagram.
Nick Jonas Shows Off 'Huge' Arms and Ripped Abs
The star covers the latest issue of 'Men's Fitness.'
Ricky Martin Announces He's Engaged!
The singer shared the story on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show.'
Jim Parsons Celebrates 14-Year Anniversary With Sweet Throwback Instagram
'The Big Bang Theory' star called his boyfriend "the best thing that ever happened to me" in the caption.
Neil Patrick Harris Snaps Sneaky Pic of Bill Murray
Both actors were on a flight back to the USA from Berlin.
Bella Thorne Dyes Her Hair Bright Red -- and Green! See the Bold New Look
Lindsay Lohan also debuted darker locks.
Neil Patrick Harris Sneaks a Photo of Bill Murray After Running Into Him on a Flight
Even the 'How I Met Your Mother' star has fanboy moments.
Bill Murray and the Chicago Cubs Serenade 'Saturday Night Live' With Fun, Heartfelt Musical Number
Cubs players Dexter Fowler, David Ross, and Anthony Rizzo also had a cameo in another sketch, where they all showed some skin as male strippers.
Pagination
Page 1
Next page
More Results
Subscribe to Bill Murray