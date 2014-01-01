In ET's exclusive sneak peek at the premiere of 'Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition,' the former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star and her father, Guy, discuss their conflicting opinions about Brandi's ex-husband.
In ET's exclusive sneak peek at the premiere of 'Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition,' the former 'Real Housewives' star and her father, Guy, discuss their opinions about Brandi's ex-husband. The new season premieres March 9 on WE tv.
The ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ houseguest tells ET she’s over relationships, for the moment, and good with her friends with benefits situation. In fact, she left the ‘Big Brother’ house and immediately hooked up with her ‘go-to’ buddy.