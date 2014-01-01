Skip to main content
Brett Young
The
Latest
in Brett Young
Brett Young Engaged to Girlfriend Taylor Mills
Congrats to the cute couple!
Keith Urban and Luke Bryan to Headline 2018 iHeartCountry Festival in Texas
See you May in Texas country music fans!
EXCLUSIVE: Watch Brett Young Perform Stripped-Down Version of Breakup Song 'Left Side of Leaving'
The track is about 'the facade we put up' after a split, the singer-songwriter shares.
