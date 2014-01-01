Skip to main content
Sections
Main navigation
News
Video
Awards
Photos
TV
Movies
Music
Fashion
Celebs
Features
Watch ET
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Tumblr
Search form
Search
Search
Toggle Search
Toggle Search
Trending
2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Khloe Kardashian Baby Shower
Sharon Stone Engaged?
'Stranger Things'
Taylor Swift
Main navigation
News
Video
Awards
Photos
TV
Movies
Music
Fashion
Celebs
Features
Watch ET
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Tumblr
Close
Brooklyn Decker
The
Latest
in Brooklyn Decker
Celebrity Pregnancy Styles
These moms-to-be look oh-so-stylish. See some of their best looks!
Brooklyn Decker Calls Life With 2 Kids ‘Really Beautiful, Wonderful Chaos’ (Exclusive)
The ‘Grace and Frankie’ star welcomed her second child with husband Andy Roddick in November 2017.
Brooklyn Decker Calls Life With Baby No. 2 'Beautiful, Wonderful Chaos' (Exclusive)
The actress welcomed her second child with husband Andy Roddick in November. Her show, 'Grace and Frankie,' is back for season four, now streaming on Netflix.
Brooklyn Decker and Andy Roddick Welcome Daughter-- Find Out Her Name!
The retired tennis pro and actress are already parents to 2-year-old son Hank.
Famous and Fabulous Celebrity Bridesmaids
Don't worry, these lovely ladies didn't steal too much attention away from the brides!
Brooklyn Decker Sobs After Dropping Son Hank Off For First Day of Daycare: 'The Worst'
"He didn't even turn to say bye. 'Peace out, mom.'"
Andy Roddick Reveals He and Wife Brooklyn Decker Are Expecting Baby No. 2
The tennis star's family is growing!
EXCLUSIVE: June Diane Raphael on Dressing Her Baby Bump for 'Grace and Frankie' Season 3, Mastering Motherhood
ET also caught up with costume designer Allyson Fanger, who shared behind-the-scenes stories from the set of the popular Netflix show.
Brooklyn Decker Reveals Her Baby Gave Her a Cold Hours Before Her Dog Runs Away!
The supermodel and mother-of-one shared photos of her rough day to Instagram -- but luckily her day had a happy ending!
EXCLUSIVE: Brooklyn Decker Plans to Dress Her Baby in NFL Gear to Impress Chrissy Teigen's Daughter
Plus, hear the model's predictions for the NFL kickoff game between the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos!
Star Sightings: Jennifer Lopez Smolders at VMAs After-Party, Adele Buys a Bouquet & More!
See how A-listers live!
Brooklyn Decker Is 'Livid' After Missing Flight to Breast Pump in the Bathroom
The 'Grace and Frankie' star shared an unfortunate moment during her first night away from son Hank.
EXCLUSIVE: Brooklyn Decker Takes to the Air in Death-Defying Ziplining Expedition
Only ET was there as Brooklyn Decker soared hundreds of feet above the road for an exhilarating zipline run.
EXCLUSIVE: Brooklyn Decker's Death-Defying Ziplining Expedition
The 'Sports Illustrated' swimsuit model soared hundreds of feet above the road for an exhilarating zipline run, and only ET was there to catch all the action.
Pagination
Page 1
Next page
More Results
Subscribe to Brooklyn Decker