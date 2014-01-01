Skip to main content
Sections
Main navigation
News
Video
Awards
Photos
TV
Movies
Music
Fashion
Celebs
Features
Watch ET
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Tumblr
Search form
Search
Search
Toggle Search
Toggle Search
Trending
2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Khloe Kardashian Baby Shower
Sharon Stone Engaged?
'Stranger Things'
Taylor Swift
Main navigation
News
Video
Awards
Photos
TV
Movies
Music
Fashion
Celebs
Features
Watch ET
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Tumblr
Close
Bruno Mars
The
Latest
in Bruno Mars
Rock Out With These Stars on Tour
It's like you're right there at these A-listers amazing shows!
Super Bowl Halftime Shows: Looking Back at Beyonce, Katy Perry and More
There's always that one shocking moment.
Bruno Mars and Cardi B Might Be Heading on Tour Together
Get ready for a whole lot more of the duo.
Inside the 2018 GRAMMYs After-Parties
How Rihanna, Bruno Mars, Sam Smith and more celebs spent their night post-GRAMMYs.
2018 GRAMMY Awards Highlights: Bruno Mars Dominates, Blue Ivy Steals the Show
Bruno took home six GRAMMYs, beating out JAY-Z and Kendrick Lamar for Record, Song and Album of the Year.
2018 GRAMMY Awards: What You Didn't See on TV
ET has an inside look at what viewers missed during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday.
Bruno Mars Dominates the GRAMMYs: Watch His Acceptance Speeches and Performance!
Bruno Mars won big Sunday night on CBS for his album '24K Magic,' winning Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and more. Jay Z had the most nominations with eight nods, but won no awards.
Bruno Mars Sweeps the 2018 GRAMMYs With 7 Awards
The 'Finesse' singer was feeling that '24K Magic' with Album, Record and Song of the Year, while JAY-Z was shut out. Kendrick Lamar had the second-most wins with five.
Cardi B's Best GRAMMYs Moments: Performing With Bruno Mars, Meeting JAY-Z and a Letter From Bono
From turning it out on the red carpet with her sister, Hennessy, to reading from 'Fire and Fury,' Cardi stole the show on Sunday.
Bruno Mars and Cardi B Are Funky and Fresh Performing 'Finesse' at the GRAMMYs -- Watch!
The 'Finesse' duo shared the stage together at the 2018 GRAMMY Awards and it was everything!
Bruno Mars and Cardi B Bring the House Down With 'Finesse' GRAMMYs Performance
The soul singer and rapper took the stage at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday.
2018 GRAMMY Performers: All the Musical Acts & What to Expect!
From Sir Elton John to Kendrick Lamar, check out all of the highly anticipated performances for Sunday’s show.
Bruno Mars Co-Writer Shares 3 Key Ingredients to Their Upcoming GRAMMYs Performance
The man behind some of Bruno's biggest hits, Philip Lawrence, breaks down what we can expect from their big performance on Sunday night.
Bruno Mars’ Co-Writer on the 3 Ingredients for the Perfect GRAMMYs Performance
Philip Lawrence will take the stage with the ‘Finesse’ singer on Sunday, and now he’s giving us some tricks of the trade.
Pagination
Page 1
Next page
More Results
Subscribe to Bruno Mars