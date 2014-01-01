Skip to main content
Calista Flockhart
The
Latest
in Calista Flockhart
Celebs Who Had Secret Weddings
Here's a look at the stars who kept their nuptials hush-hush.
EXCLUSIVE: 'Supergirl' Melissa Benoist Teases Superman's Debut and Growth of the Danvers Sisterhood!
ET was the first to hit the set of 'Supergirl' and we've got the exclusive season two scoop straight from Melissa Benoist!
EXCLUSIVE: Relive Calista Flockhart's Most Vicious 'Supergirl' Insults in This Supercut!
It's official: Cat Grant has the sharpest verbal claws on TV!
Calista Flockhart Is Returning to 'Supergirl,' But Won't Be a Series Regular
She begins filming on the second season next week.
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart Make Rare Public Appearance Together in Spain -- See the Pics!
The 73-year-old looks almost unrecognizable in a white bushy beard!
Harrison Ford Rocks a Burly Beard and Sneakers During Rare Public Appearance With Calista Flockhart -- See the
The actor went incognito while touring the city with his wife on Wednesday.
Harrison Ford Says Wife Calista Flockhart Supports Him Flying Again After Crash
The actor also reveals he didn't have a license when he piloted Ellen DeGeneres 17 years ago.
Calista Flockhart Can't Get Over the 'Supergirl' Buzz
The 'Ally McBeal' star is ready for her big TV return!
Calista Flockhart Takes No Crap on 'Supergirl': Inside Her Big Return to TV
Calista Flockhart opens up to ET about why Supergirl was the perfect show to bring her back to TV.
Calista Flockhart Is Back on TV -- Plus, 6 Other Fall Stars to Get Excited About!
Get ready for some big names on the small screen this fall!
Calista Flockhart is Back on TV, And Here are 6 Other Stars to Get Excited About
TV vets are back on TV this fall! We've got six stars to get excited about, plus ... the Muppets!
Calista Flockhart Reflects on Harrison Ford's Plane Crash: 'Your Life Can Turn on a Dime'
It was a scary time for Ford's family.
'Supergirl' Star Melissa Benoist Promises DC Comics Fans 'We're Not Going to Let You Down'
ETonline caught up with the star of CBS' upcoming superhero drama to find out why 'Supergirl' is going to exceed comic book fans' expectations.
EXCLUSIVE: 'Supergirl' Meets Her Match in Thrilling New Teaser!
All hail Calista Flockhart.
