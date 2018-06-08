Skip to main content
Sections
Main navigation
News
Video
Awards
Photos
TV
Movies
Music
Fashion
Celebs
Features
Watch ET
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Tumblr
Search form
Search
Search
Toggle Search
Toggle Search
Trending
2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Khloe Kardashian Baby Shower
Sharon Stone Engaged?
'Stranger Things'
Taylor Swift
Main navigation
News
Video
Awards
Photos
TV
Movies
Music
Fashion
Celebs
Features
Watch ET
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Tumblr
Close
Cate Blanchett
The
Latest
in Cate Blanchett
Ladies, Suit Up!
No one puts a chic spin on menswear like Hollywood royalty.
The Most Unconventional Golden Globe Looks of All Time
A look back at some of the most unforgettable ensembles from the awards show.
'Ocean's 8' Trailer: Sandra Bullock Aims to Pull Off a Met Gala Heist
The caper, co-starring Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Rihanna, Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter and Awkwafina is out June 8, 2018.
'Ocean's 8' Trailer Has Sandra Bullock and Her All-Female Team Attempting the Perfect Heist
'Late Late Show' host James Corden also makes an appearance in the trailer.
'Ocean's 8' Teaser Hints That George Clooney's Character Is Dead -- See the Clue!
Sandra Bullock's character, Debbie Ocean, seemingly gives us a glimpse at Danny Ocean's fate. The new film hits theaters on June 8.
Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Rihanna Suit Up in First 'Ocean's 8' Poster
The 'Ocean's Eleven' spinoff hits theaters in June 2018.
Cate Blanchett Goes Bold, Cindy Crawford Sparkles And More Looks From InStyle Awards: Pics!
Many stars were honored at the event.
'Thor: Ragnarok' Review: Chris Hemsworth's New and Improved Avenger
Chris Hemsworth is back for Thor's latest solo flick, along with Tom Hiddleston's Loki, Mark Ruffalo's Hulk and new additions Cate Blanchett, Jeff Goldblum and Tessa Thompson.
Cate Blanchett Weighs in on Celebrity Style Doppelganger Harry Styles
Cate Blanchett has a very famous style twin!
Cate Blanchett Says She 'Got Fit For the First Time' For 'Thor: Ragnarok' Role (Exclusive)
ET spoke to the actress, who plays Hela in the Marvel action film, at the L.A. premiere on Tuesday. 'Thor: Ragnarok' hits theaters Nov. 3.
Cate Blanchett Says She 'Got Fit for the First Time' While Training for 'Thor: Ragnarok' Role (Exclusive)
Even Thor himself, Chris Hemsworth, confessed to ET that the 48-year-old actress scares him.
Chris Hemsworth Talks Wife Elsa Pataky Being in Better Shape Than Him: ‘I’m Well Aware of It’ (Exclusive)
The couple attended the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ together on Tuesday.
Cate Blanchett, Mark Ruffalo Slam Harvey Weinstein at ‘Thor’ Premiere: ‘It’s a Sickness’ (Exclusive)
The co-stars previously spoke out on social media against the disgraced producer.
Cate Blanchett and Mark Ruffalo on 'Horrible' Harvey Weinstein Allegations: 'It's a Sickness' (Exclusive)
ET spoke with the actors at the premiere of their new film, 'Thor: Ragnarok,' which hits theaters Nov. 3.
Pagination
Page 1
Next page
More Results
Subscribe to Cate Blanchett