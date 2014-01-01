Skip to main content
Celebrity Showdown
The
Latest
in Celebrity Showdown
Celebrity Showdown: Justin Bieber vs. One Direction
How will their new albums stack up?
Celebrity Showdown: Justin Bieber vs. One Direction - Who Will Sell More Albums?
'Purpose' and 'Made in the A.M.' will both street on Nov. 13.
Celebrity Showdown: Chris Pratt vs. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
Between the 'Jurassic World' star and the 'Furious 7' badass, who will come out victorious?
Celebrity Showdown: Kate Winslet vs. Cate Blanchett
Who will win in a career battle between 'Insurgent' villain and the Cinderella's stepmother?
Celebrity Showdown: Hugh Jackman vs. Liam Neeson
Who will win between the 'Chappie' villain and the 'Run All Night' star.
Celebrity Showdown: Will Smith vs. Kevin Costner
Two actors, both enjoying career resurgences, go head-to-head to see who is the real superstar.
Celebrity Showdown: Bradley Cooper vs. Colin Firth
The sniper takes on the spy in this week's Celebrity Showdown!
Celebrity Showdown Director Edition: Clint Eastwood vs. Michael Mann
Will 'American Sniper' director Clint Eastwood come out victorious over 'Blackhat' helmer Michael Mann? Find out!
Celebrity Showdown: Jennifer Lawrence vs. Christian Bale
The 'Hunger Games' star goes head-to-head against the 'Exodus' actor in this Celebrity Showdown.
Celebrity Showdown: Jake Gyllenhaal vs. Matthew McConaughey
In a battle between Mr. 'Alright, Alright, Alright' and 'The Prince Of Persia,' who will come out victorious?
Celebrity Showdown: 'Fury' Star Brad Pitt vs. 'Gone Girl' Star Ben Affleck
Pitt and Affleck go head to head to see who's the biggest star!
Celebrity Showdown: Angelina Jolie vs. Charlize Theron
Two A-listers and Hollywood leading lady royalty duke it out in this week's celebrity showdown.
Celebrity Showdown: Adam Sandler vs. Seth Rogen
Which comedy star has what it takes to come out on top in this edition of Celebrity Showdown!
