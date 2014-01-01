Skip to main content
Chris Martin
The
Latest
in Chris Martin
Chris Martin Gives Daughter Apple Guitar Lessons -- Watch!
Coldplay. Warm heart!
Gwyneth Paltrow Wishes Ex-Husband Chris Martin a Happy Birthday
The exes share two kids together and 'consciously uncoupled' in 2014.
Friendly Exes! Stars Who Stayed Close Even After Calling It Quits
Click through the gallery for a look at some of Hollywood's most amiable former couples.
Diane Keaton Reveals She Has Celebrity Crush on 'Gorgeous' Chris Martin
The 72-year-old actress admits she didn't recognize the Coldplay singer when she noticed him at Ellen DeGeneres' birthday party.
Diane Keaton Didn't Recognize Chris Martin in Person -- But She Thought He Was 'Gorgeous'
The actress revealed what it was like to be at Ellen DeGeneres' star-studded 60th birthday party.
Friendly Exes! Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Martin Party With Dakota Johnson, Jennifer Lawrence & Brad Falchuk
ET breaks down all the celebrity guests who attended Ellen DeGeneres' star-studded birthday bash in Los Angeles over the weekend.
Blythe Danner 'Loves' Gwyneth Paltrow's Fiance, Brad Falchuk, and Ex-Husband Chris Martin (Exclusive)
Blythe Danner is a fan of of her daughter Gwyneth Paltrow's choices when it comes to her love life!
Blythe Danner 'Loves' Gwyneth Paltrow's Fiance, Brad Falchuk (Exclusive)
The actress told ET she loves both her daughter's fiance and her ex-husband, Chris Martin, at AARP The Magazine's 17th Annual Movies for Grownups Awards in Los Angeles.
Behind the Sexiest Scenes of 'Fifty Shades Freed'!
In the franchise's third movie, billionaire bad boy Christian Grey, and his love, Anastasia Steele, finally tie the knot after their rather kinky courtship.
Gwyneth Paltrow Says She's Going to 'Dial it Back' During Wedding Planning
She spoke to ET at the 2018 Goop Health Summit on Saturday.
Gwyneth Paltrow Talks Unique Relationship With Ex Chris Martin Following Engagement News
Paltrow recently announced her engagement to producer Brad Falchuk.
Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Show Sweet PDA During Romantic Malibu Beach Stroll -- See the Pic!
The loved-up duo spent the weekend in the California beach town, even being photographed together for the first time on Saturday.
Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Enjoy Malibu Date Night: Pic!
The romantic outing marks the first time the elusive couple has been photographed together.
Gwyneth Paltrow Confirms Engagement to Brad Falchuk!
The Goop founder and the Hollywood writer are tying the knot.
